Lancia lays the foundations for its return to the Belgian and Dutch markets. CEO Luca Napolitano and the team of the Turin brand met the sellers of the two countries, the first where the new Lancia Ypsilon will arrive. The commercial strategy of the Italian car manufacturer envisages a return to Europe, with 70 new dealers in the large cities of the Old Continent starting from the first half of 2024.

Lancia's objectives

“These first months of the year mark the return of Lancia to Belgium and the Netherlands, a fundamental step towards becoming a desirable, respected and credible brand in the European premium market – declared Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Lancia brand – With determination and commitment we are ready to become one of the Stellantis brands protagonists of the automotive panorama of these two countries which will pave the way for the other European markets involved in the internationalization process of the brand. The meeting with the dedicated sellers from Belgium and the Netherlands was an opportunity to share the brand's 10-year strategic plan and the relaunch plans in the respective countries. After Holland and Belgium, Lancia will enter France and Spain and in 2025 in Germany.”

Why Belgium and Holland

Belgium and Holland will be the first two European markets to launch the New Lancia Ypsilon by mid-year, followed by France and Spain and, in 2025, Germany. The Belgian market has appointed 10 dealers, while there are six dealers in the Netherlands, with 13 and 6 after-sales service points respectively. The choice to arrive first in these markets derives from the appeal that Italy and above all a brand like Lancia has on customers, in addition to the development of the premium B segment in these markets.

Lancia returns to Europe

A key role in Lancia's internationalization process is played by the brand's new distribution model, efficient and innovative, with 50% of sales online and a selected number of retailers with a clear mission: uncompromising quality and new showroom designed for a European clientele, who seeks timeless elegance, Italian style, innovation, together with a comfortable and pleasant experience on board.