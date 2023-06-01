The Winning Epic of Throw in rallies becomes one docu-series for TV Sky Original, airing starting Saturday, June 3, 2023 on Sky Documentarieson NOW come on Sky Sports One in three episodes. The name of the series is “Throw. The Legend of the Rally” and tells the story and anecdotes of Lancia in the world of rallies in its golden age from 1970 to 1990.

The docu-series tells the history of Lancia cars which dominated the world rally scene from 1970 to 1990.

Born in the mid-sixties, the Lancia Racing Department it is the story of an all-Italian excellence, which brought the little one Lancia Fulvia Coupe HF to win the first World Championship in 1972against all odds. And the Launch Stratos to be the first car designed specifically for rallies, protagonist, in the mid-seventies, of a golden three-year period of world victories.

After a few years away from racing, Lancia returned to competition in 1983 with the Rally 037very light and fast, which, overcoming the challenge against the favorite Audi 4, arrived at the historic Monte Carlo victory. The next step was the birth of Delta S4technically advanced, monstrously powerful, very difficult to tame.

In the Sky documentary on the history of Lancia in rallies, an in-depth analysis on the Integral HF Delta who won the 1988 and 1989 world championships, even conquering the safari rallies, which he had never been able to achieve.

On the eve of the nineties, the rally is by now a collective phenomenon, followed and supported, which overwhelms and excites. But after the conquest of five consecutive constructors’ world titlesrecord still unbeaten, at the end of 1991, Lancia announced its farewell to the world of rallies.

Lancia documentary protagonists

The story of this adventure in the documentary was made by the protagonists of the Lancia brand: Luke Napolitano (Lancia Brand CEO), Robert Giolito (Head of Heritage Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia and Abarth), Massimo “Miki” Biasion (driver, world champion 1988-89), Alex Fiorio (driver, world champion Group N 1987), Cesare Fiorio (Team Principal Lancia Corse 1965-1989), Sergio Limone (Abarth design engineer 1972-2005), Claudio Lombardi (engine manager Lancia/Abarth 1976-83 and technical director Lancia Corse 1984-89), Riccardo Scamarcio (actor and producer), Beppe Severgnini (journalist and writer) and many others.

Release date, when the TV series airs on Lancia

The Sky Original docu-series airs from Saturday 3 June 2023 on Sky Documentaries, on NOW and on Sky Sport Uno in three episodes (7 and 10 June the second and third episodes). Subsequently, the docu-series will be available on demand and streaming on the Sky and Now platforms.

The Lancia rally legend was born from an idea by Matteo Chiarugi Bacciwritten by Donato Dallavalle and directed by Andrew Calderone. The original music was composed and performed by Rodrigo D’Erasmo, Jacopo Volpe And Riccardo Puddu.

To present the initiative, Sky has chosen theStellantis Heritage Hub in via Plava 86 in Turin, within the industrial complex of Mirafiori and a short walk from the Lancia headquarters. There are over 300 classic cars from the brands on display here Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia and Abarth.

