Amos cars developed another variant of the Lancia Delta Futuristicainspired by the legendary Lancia Delta Integrale and above all by the variant built for Safari Rally. There Safaristin fact, is a work of restomod starting from one Lancia Delta Integrale 16V. It was born in honor of the victorious Lancia Delta at the 1988 Safari Rallywith Miki Biasion And Tiziano Siviero behind the wheel, and is a modified variant of the Futurist, with raised structure and knobby tires with carbon front wheel covers

Compared to the Futuristica, the Lancia Delta Safarista has been completely revised to increase usability off road. In fact it boasts a raised structure as well knobby tyres with front carbon wheel covers and plastic mudflaps for use in off road.

The car’s cabin was designed for extreme racing and features an integrated roll cage and minimalist interior. The dashboard is equipped with a digital display, while the driving position follows the style of a racing car, with two bucket seats.

Inside there is also room for a carbon fiber rear tub containing a spare wheela new sports pedal set and a racing steering wheel with quick release,

From a technical point of view, the Lancia Delta Safarista by Automobili Amos, compared to the Futurista, presents the chassis Reinforced. Even the engine 2.0 turbo petrol 4-cylinder with 300 HPhas been fully updated by Autotechnics with improvement for the cooling system and new signature intake system K&N.

It is also equipped with differentials and sequential gearbox of motorsport origin, fully adjustable suspension and underbody protections.

The Delta Safarista will be produced in 10 copies at the price of 570,000 euros each. The basis for making them is that of one Lancia Delta Integrale 16Vor thedonor car.

The Safarista project is also completed with the foundation of a real community called AFriendswhose name arose through a Instagram hashtags.

