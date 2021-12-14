Amos cars developed another variant of the Lancia Delta Futuristica, inspired by the legendary Lancia Delta Integrale and above all by the variant built for Rally Safari. There Safarist in fact it is a work of restomod starting from one Lancia Delta Integrale 16V. It is a modified variant of the Futurist, with raised trim and knobby tires with front carbon wheel covers.

Features Lancia Delta Safarista by Automobili Amos

The Lancia Delta Safarista compared to the Futuristic outside has been completely revised, to increase usability off road. In fact, the trim has been raised, they have been used knobby tires with front carbon wheel covers and plastic mud flaps for use in off road.

Delta Safarista carbon wheel covers

The cockpit was also designed for extreme competitions and in fact provides a integral rollbar and minimalist interiors. On the dashboard we find a digital display while the driving position is typical of aracing car.

Lancia Delta Safarista technical characteristics

From a technical point of view, the Lancia Delta Safarista of Automobili Amos compared to the Futurist the chassis has been reinforced. The engine too 2.0 turbo petrol it has been completely updated with new cooling system for water, oil and air.

Roll-bar integrated into the cockpit of the Delta Safarista

It is also equipped with differentials and sequential gearbox derived from motorsport, fully adjustable trim and underbody protection.

Lancia Delta Safarista price

The Delta Safarista will be produced in 10 specimens at the price of 570,000 euros each. The basis for making them is that of one Lancia Delta Integrale 16V, or thedonor car.

10 copies of the Delta Safarista will be produced

The Safarista project is also completed with the foundation of a real community called Friends, whose name originated through a Instagram hashtag.

Photo Lancia Delta Safarista

If you are interested in the Lancia Delta Integrale do not miss the ELABORARE magazine with all the issues that have talked about this mythical and historic Delta model.

The video with the story of the Lancia Delta Integrale stolen in Rome (found)

They might interest you (indeed I recommend them!)

👉 Lancia Delta Futuristica

👉 All the news on the Lancia Delta Integrale

👉 “Restomod” restored historic cars

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK