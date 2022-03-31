When international auctions include a Lancia Delta Integrale among their lots, collectors from all over the world are preparing to battle it out for one of the most popular cars of the 1980s and 1990s, an authentic piece of the Italian marque’s motoring history. And if the specimen for sale is practically like new, the battle with offers becomes even more interesting. It was like that for one Lancia Delta Integrale from 1992, the 69th example of the 400 built for the Martini 5 Evoluzione edition, which was auctioned by the specialized site Bring a Trailer for over 200 thousand euros. To make this car unique, the use made from the year of registration to today, with only 168 km traveled.

In practice it is as if it were a zero kilometer car. This Lancia Delta Integrale was in a basement of a San Marino dealership and was subsequently sold in the United States in 2018. Produced to commemorate Lancia’s fifth consecutive victory in the World Rally Constructors’ Championship, the car is practically new in all its parts, from the 2-liter turbo engine to the 15 Speedline wheels. inches; from the Recaro sports front seats to the Clarion AM / FM stereo cassette. In 2020, the timing belt was replaced, essentially as a precaution.

This specimen was also credited with a Lancia Classiche certificate of authenticity, dated November 2017. The car represents an opportunity for those who intend to put a Delta Martini 5 Evoluzione on display in their collection while for others it could represent a nice dilemma. : buy this fascinating car using it from time to time but making it lose value at the same time or throw yourself on a model with a higher mileage? In the end, this 1992 Lancia Delta Integrale was purchased for almost 230,000 euros, a sign that some collectors have decided not to miss out on such an opportunity, regardless of how they are used.