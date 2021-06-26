The auction season dedicated to vintage and collector cars is warming up. With the easing of Coronavirus containment measures, wealthy enthusiasts are ready to grab the most coveted cars and among the most interesting lots ready to change owners there is also a Lancia Delta HF Integrale Final Edition. This name alone would be enough to make the offers flock as this legendary car is among the most requested since it is the final limited series that the Italian car manufacturer has produced for the Japanese market.

Lancia Delta HF Integrale is worth like a Lamborghini

This Lancia Delta HF Integrale Final Edition will be auctioned during the Open Roads event organized by RM Sotheby’s which will end on June 30th. This specimen was purchased by current owner in February 2016 and imported from the UK to Luxembourg and then to Switzerland in April 2017. The purchase agreement indicates that the vehicle has undergone a complete repaint with the correct special edition livery prior to delivery current owner. Maintenance invoices of Walkers Garage Ltd. in North Yorkshire, UK, dated August 2015 indicate that the timing belt, camshaft bearings, shock absorbers, fluids and other parts have been replaced by the previous owner. Further maintenance work was carried out by Delta Integrale specialists Karlhofer, Austria, and Blue Palm Service AG in Bern, Switzerland between July 2016 and June 2018.

The Delta Integrale proposed at auction it only covered 27,000 km and is also well preserved inside the cockpit, with original Recaro seats and Momo steering wheel. An aftermarket Kenwood stereo with CD player and JBL speakers was installed. The car is accompanied by a spare part, Japanese factory booklets and numerous invoices and other documentation. This special version of the Lancia Delta is characterized by some specific elements, shared by all 250 models produced, starting with the distinctive Bordeaux Red livery with yellow and blue stripes. Technical specifications include front and rear Eibach springs, an OMP strut and an ad hoc engine configuration, with the turbocharged four-cylinder being boosted to a claimed 250 horsepower. Other features include 16-inch Speedline wheels finished in anthracite, push-button start, carbon fiber trim details and aluminum OMP pedals.