In 2018 Automobili Amos gave life to one of the most fascinating projects of recent years which is inspired by one of the cars that have made the history of rallies and on the road, the Lancia Delta Futurista, a special restoration of the classic Delta carried out on 20 specimens that have kept their original soul while taking an important step in the future: the bodywork has been covered in different parts with carbon fiber elements, the reinforcements with elements in steel and the frame was fitted with aluminum parts. In this way, the specimens came to weigh only 1,250 kg. Thanks to Autotecnica, the engine has also been upgraded, which on the Futurista is capable of delivering 330 HP, with the price that has reached 300,000 euros.

The dream of every Delta enthusiast but obviously not everyone can afford. For this you can be satisfied with a 1: 8 scale model to be assembled with passion. This is the Lancia Delta Futurista from 4,379 pieces that a special Lego kit faithfully reproduces thanks to the Zeta Racing project in collaboration with Automobili Amos. It can be purchased on the latter’s website for a price of 1,000 euros. Not a simple toy, therefore, but a collectible model, as evidenced by the attention to detail: the kit faithfully reproduces the Lancia Delta Futurista, with the scale model to be built which is equipped with a braking system complete with discs, the engine and suspensions but also well-kept interiors. It is also possible to add the special stickers, to be affixed on the black DS AAA livery and with the red interiors that recall the Alcantara of the same color that embellishes the original specimens.

Who knows if Amos doesn’t already have in mind to create a Lego kit for the Delta Safaristathe next restoration project that aims to pay homage to the off-road vehicle, with 10 examples already planned and which will have a price of 570,000 euros.