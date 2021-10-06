There Delta electric lance it will soon be reality. No restomod, however, or homages in a modern key to the great Italian classic, but a welcome and expected return to the range of the Italian car manufacturer, by virtue of the development of the brand that will take place under the aegis of Stellantis. The CEO of Lancia definitively confirmed the return of Delta, Luca Napolitano who has dissolved the secrecy by announcing a full electric version of the Delta coming in the next few years: “Everyone wants Delta and it cannot be missing from our plans. It will return and it will be a true Delta: an exciting car, a manifesto of progress and technology. And of course it will be electric. “

During the interview with Il Corriere della Sera, the number one of the Turin brand also dictated the timing for the return to the road of the iconic model, underlining that first it will be time for a new Lancia Ypsilon: “It will be only the first step of an accelerated path towards a radical change, to restore credibility to the brand in the premium market, – Napolitano explained – the style of the new Lancia models will express all the Italian character that has made Lancia great in the world. Ypsilon is the second best-selling model after the Panda and women’s favorite car, but now is the time to look to the future, with different perspectives, legitimized by a history of innovation. ”

A radical change of pace that will also be accompanied by another very important novelty, the total electrification of the brand starting in 2026, the year in which presumably the electric Lancia Delta could also arrive: “We will build cars with a great sense of responsibility towards the world we live in, as our customers want a clean drive, and the revolution towards pure electric is in line with our tradition of great technological innovation. We were the first to launch the ecochic philosophy with LPG and methane, and from 2020 with the mild hybrid, and today we no longer have any purely petrol or diesel models in the range. “