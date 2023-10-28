The Lancia Delta has written indelible pages in the history of the Italian brand in the world of motorsport. A car capable of leaving its mark on the Olympus of international motoring, uniquely appreciated and today the object of desire for many. Precisely to seal this indissoluble bond and make the Delta an even more prestigious model, at the Stellantis Heritage Hub Luca Napolitano, Brand Lancia CEO and Roberto Giolito, Head of Stellantis Heritage, delivered the Certification of Authenticity to a car that has made the history of world motoring and Motorsport in particular: the 1986 Lancia Delta 4WD, owned by Massimo “Miki” Biasion, one of the most successful rally drivers ever.

The Lancia Delta in motorsport

The Delta, in its various evolutions, dominated the world of Motorsport between the end of the ’80s and the beginning of the ’90s, winning 6 constructors’ world titles, 4 drivers’ titles and over 40 single victories, establishing itself as the most winner of all time. And also thanks to the Delta, the Lancia brand has become the brand with the most victories of all time in rallies, with 15 World Rally Championships, three World Endurance Championships – Manufacturers, one 1000 Miglia, two Targa Florios and one Carrera Panamericano .

The legend Miki Biasion

Miki Biasion represents an important figure in the history of Lancia Motorsport, thanks to two consecutive victories in the 1988 and 1989 World Championships aboard the Deltas of the Martini Racing team. The certification obtained attests to the authenticity of the car and is the result of an in-depth technical-historical examination by the manufacturer, which sees close collaboration between Heritage technicians and those of the Brand, to define without a shadow of a doubt the identity of the car . The owners of the cars that have passed the exam are given detailed documentation including the “Certification of Authenticity”, the “Lancia Classiche” certification plaque and a box with the book containing the history of the car, the intervention criteria and photos of the evaluated components.

The Lancia Delta of the future

The Lancia Delta represents one of the most iconic cars in Lancia’s history also from a design point of view, with fundamental elements that have entered the collective imagination and guided the design of Lancia’s cars of the future: its primary, brutal and efficient and radical geometries, all elements that are part of the brand’s design history. The Delta itself will be at the center of the Stellantis brand’s rebirth strategy, with the new fully electric version arriving in 2028, preceded by the new generation of Ypsilon in 2024 and above all by the new Lancia Gamma flagship which will be on the road in 2026.