The brand Throw returns to Europe, with the models that will be purchasable in the first 40 dealers in 6 countries: Spain, France, Germany, Holland, Belgium and Portugal. Within the first half of 2024 Lancia will be present in 70 new dealerships in as many large European cities. The Italian brand will return to Europe with the arrival of the new Ypsilonwhich will also be electric.

Lancia dealerships in Europe

The relaunch of Lancia passes through the announcement of new dealerships in Europe, in strategic countries such as: Spain, France, Germany, Holland, Belgium and Portugal. Particular attention is paid to the Dutch and German markets, especially as regards online sales.

Lancia will be present in 70 major European cities by 2024

The process of renewing the distribution model was launched with the presentation of the new Corporate Identity at the Milan flagship store, which will be completed throughout the Italian and foreign network by the first half of 2024, for the launch of the new Ypsilon. The new model, efficient and innovative, provides a selected number of resellers.

Lancia relaunch strategy

Lancia has a solid and ambitious roadmap, which is progressing very quickly, as envisaged in the Stellantis strategic plan “Give Forward”with the aim of making Lancia a leading brand in the European premium marketthrough three fundamental pillars: electrification, quality and sustainability.

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept

Lancia’s 10-year strategic plan provides for the introduction of three new modelsone every two years, starting from 2024 with the introduction of the new Ypsilon. From 2026, Lancia will only present 100% electric models and, from 2028, will sell only 100% electric cars. Among these is the new one Lancia Delta.

Photo Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept

