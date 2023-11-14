Lancia returns to the Belgian and Luxembourg markets. The Italian brand had already anticipated the expansion of its network in the two countries but now the Turin brand has made it official that both markets will be part of the strategy to expand sales at a European level as early as 2024 when the car manufacturer of the Stellantis group will launch the new generation of Lancia Ypsilon.

Lancia and the vision for the future

“Lancia returns to Belgium and Luxembourg with the European tour of Lancia Pu+Ra HPE, the brand’s manifesto for the next 10 years in terms of design, interior home feeling, sustainability, electrification and effortless technology – declared Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia – Belgium and Luxembourg are countries that mean a lot to our brand, both for the love for “Made in Italy” style and design and for the importance of the B segment in the market. We want to make Belgium one of the main European markets for our brand, making Lancia a desirable, respected and credible brand in the premium segment.”

Two pillars for rebirth

The decision to return to Belgium and Luxembourg is based on two evaluations by the brand: the importance that Italian design still holds in customer choices in the two markets and above all the importance of the B segment, with the new Ypsilon seen as a potential model successful in both countries.

The importance of Belgium and Luxembourg

“The return of Lancia to Belgium and Luxembourg is a memorable event for the Lancia team, for fans of the brand and for all our potential future customers” said Milosz Tomanek, Premium Cluster Director of Stellantis in Belgium and Luxembourg. “As soon as the return of Lancia to Belgium and Luxembourg was announced, we created a dedicated team working on the Renaissance of the brand to make Lancia the brand that embodies Italian elegance. For the launch of the new Ypsilon in 2024 we will be able to count on 10 dealers and 13 after-sales assistance points. We are ready to welcome Lancia back and make Belgium and Luxembourg one of the main European markets for the brand.”

The Lancia dealer network for 2024

By 2024 the Lancia brand will have expanded its commercial network in the Old Continent with the opening of 70 new dealerships in as many large European cities. The strategy envisages a new, efficient and innovative distribution model, with a selected number of dealers who will focus on quality. The new showrooms will offer customers a totally immersive experience, both online and offline, recreating an almost homely atmosphere with materials, colors and attention to detail inspired by Italian architecture and design.