The future of Lancia is beginning to be deliberated. After the debut of Pu+Ra Zero in the last months of 2022, the countdown has begun for the concept car that will anticipate the models of the future, starting with the new Ypsilon which will debut in 2024. The prototype will be officially presented on April 15th but in the meantime the first images have been revealed which sanction the approach to one of the most important moments for the Stellantis brand in the relaunch process.

Lancia Concept presented by Luca Napolitano

Luca Napolitano presented the new Lancia Concept: “The Lancia Concept is the brand manifesto for the next 10 years.” – declares Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Lancia brand – “It is a concept 100% electric which represents the evolution of Lancia Pu+Ra Zero, the three-dimensional sculpture presented last November during the Lancia Design Day. The Concept is the first car of the new Lancia era, with features that will be found on future models, in terms of design, sustainability, technology and electrification. On 15 April next, the Lancia Concept will be unveiled on the occasion of the “Emozione Pu+Ra” press event and I am sure it will make the hearts of all Lancia enthusiasts beat faster”.

The shapes of the future

The Lancia Concept features a innovative circular roof which guarantees a panoramic view, managing the natural light coming from the outside in the best possible way. This element, elegant and refined, refers to primitive and geometric forms typical of Lancia Design and fits perfectly with the sensual lines of the side. On the rear, the Lancia Concept features the iconic round headlights, which refer to the more radical soul of the brand and to the legendary Lancia Stratos. There new Lancia letteringpositioned between the rear lights and made with a font original and distinctive, it takes its inspiration from the world of fashion. On the rear window, some enveloping horizontal lines reinterpret the famous car in a modern key venetian blind structure of the Lancia Beta HPE of the 70s, which refers to the concept of home feeling and the warm atmosphere of Italian homes, a sensation amplified by the car’s large overall glazing.