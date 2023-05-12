The second episode of the web series dedicated to the rebirth of Lancia has been online for a few days on YouTube. 12 minutes and a little more to tell the long and exciting journey of the Stellantis premium brand. “You will discover the behind the scenes that led us to the creation of Lance Pu+Ra HPEthe 100% electric manifesto that represents the brand’s vision for the next ten years in terms of timeless design, home feeling, sustainability, electrification and technology”explains Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano.

Behind the scenes

The documentary film is a pressing succession of images accompanied by a documentary language, images that show what usually remains hidden to the general public. A voice is given to the many protagonists of the Lancia Concept creation and development process, touching first-hand the first fruits of the collaboration with Cassinaan essential source of inspiration for creating interiors that are much more similar to those of a home than a car.

The strength of Pu+Ra HPE

Jean Pierre Ploué, Head of Stellantis Design & Head of Lancia Design, underlines the concept of timeless design which underlies the new Concept and which fully embodies the principles of the brand’s innovative design language, pure and radical, in a continuous dialogue between elementary and brutal forms, past and future, interiors and exteriors. But Lancia Pu+Ra HPE also stands out for its Sustylenability, a term born from the crasis between sustainability and style. Rossella Guasco, Stellantis Vicepresident Color & Material Design, and Danila Giordano, Stellantis Color & Material Innovation manager place the emphasis on “Sustainability by Lancia”, of which Pu+Ra HPE represents the first maximum expression.

Sustainability at the forefront

In fact, thanks to the collaboration with brands of excellence of the “Made in Italy“, the interiors were made with sustainable materials in line with the values ​​of Lancia’s 10-year strategic plan and with 70% of the surfaces that can be touched made with materials recycled-recyclable: the historic Lancia cloth, an iconic material of the brand’s tradition, is now revisited in a modern key and therefore becomes a symbol of the reinterpretation of tradition by Lancia.