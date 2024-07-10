After France, here comes Spain. Lancia continues its expansion process in Europe and scores another success: the return to Spanish market. A return that becomes official in all respects with the presentation of the new Ypsilon and the opening of orders: the Turin brand has already announced that the first units of the new car will be delivered to their respective customers starting from the month of October.

Lancia returns to Spain

On the Spanish market, the new Lancia Ypsilon will be available in hybrid and electric versions and with a range of three trim levels. The Turin brand will add a large sales network: by the end of this year Lancia will in fact inaugurate its first 10 showrooms with 19 after-sales service points located in the main Spanish cities, while in 2025 will expand its distribution network with the opening of 10 additional showrooms.

Ypsilon protagonist of the return

“This is another important date in Lancia’s Renaissance plan, with the Lancia’s return to Spainone of the most historically important countries for the brand – the words of Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia – Lancia returns to this country with a solid distribution network, supported by a dedicated and certified sales team. The enthusiasm with which the brand has been welcomed in this country is an excellent starting point. The New Lancia Ypsilon is the first of three new cars in the brand’s strategic plan and marks the return of Lancia to Europe, through an internationalisation process that aims to make Lancia a desirable, respected and credible brand in the European premium market”.