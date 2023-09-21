Lancia relaunches itself in Italy. A play on words that perfectly summarizes the idea of ​​the Turin brand, which for months now has been talking about a process of Renaissance to be carried forward starting from our country. How? First of all by completely renewing the dealer network: i numbers they speak of 160 dealers appointed in Italy, 45 new showrooms ready with the new brand identity, 100 dealers that will be totally renewed by the end of the year and 240 dedicated sellers.

Signs of the Renaissance

“Today we take a further step forward in the journey of the Renaissance of our brand, which is progressing quickly and showing increasingly concrete signs, to make Lancia a desirable, respected and credible brand in the European premium market – explained Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia – In fact, I want to thank everyone dealers and sellers Lancia dedicated in Italy, for what they are doing as ambassadors of our Renaissance. In these two months since the opening of the Casa Lancia Community, our 240 sellers have had the opportunity to interact directly with each other and with us”.

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE on display

The protagonist of this journey into Lancia’s Renaissance is the concept car Pu+Ra HPEwhich, as the Turin brand says, will now be exhibited for the first time for the inauguration of the first renovated Italian showrooms. “In the months of September and October the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE Italian tour will touch 7 regions, for a total of 13 cities, and will be on display at the dealers who have adopted the new Corporate Identity”Napolitano specified.

First Italy

In this sense, Lancia’s objective is to ensure that its entire distribution network will be completed and renewed in terms of corporate identity by the first half of next year in Italy and abroad, coinciding with the arrival of the new Ypsilon. However, priority will be given to our country, where today the company’s new Corporate Identity, which can be summarized with the concepts of “quality”, “electrification”, “sustainability” and an “innovative sales model”, is available in 30% of the network: by the end of the year, this 30% will become 100%.