On 7 October 1983, on the occasion of the Sanremo Rally, Lancia won the team championship title with the legendary 037, the fifth in its history. It was the last rear-wheel drive rally car to win a World Championship

A date, an iconic place of motoring and a historical event that would have marked a before and an after: 7 October 1983, the Lance wins his 5th World Manufacturers’ Championship to the Sanremo Rally. The car that is the protagonist of the sporting feat – because that is what it is – is the 037: a sports coupé derived from Beta Montecarlo capable of hoisting itself up to last rear-wheel drive rally car to win a World Championship. Four decades later, like the Stratos and the Delta Group B and Group A, the 037 is recognized by the discipline’s public as one of the cars that have marked an indelible era. Not only for the history of Lancia (the most successful brand in Rallying with 11 Manufacturers’ World Championships in total from 1972 to 1992), but also for the world of Rallying. An icon, in short: so much so that “the Lancia Rally 037 is one of the nine cars that will inspire future models in our Renaissance journey”, declared Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia, regarding the future of the brand.

The 5th Manufacturers' Championship for Lancia — The triumph at the Sanremo Rally – with a clear supremacy on the winding asphalt roads of Liguria alternating with equally surprising competitiveness on the dirt roads of Tuscany – allows the Lancia squadron to win, with two races to spare, the 5th Manufacturers' World Championship in its history . A result that went down in history for a splendid hat-trick, with the Official Lancia Rally 037 before all. Markku Alen he got the better of it Walter Röhrl And Attilio Bettega, while a very young Miki Biasion he finished in fifth place driving a Jolly Club Lancia Rally 037. A result which, however, must be contextualized within a unique season of its kind. In fact, Audi had already been using all-wheel drive since the 1981 season. The Quattro was certainly a heavier car, but with a clear traction advantage on slippery surfaces such as snow, ice and dirt. And the World Rally Championship is full of funds of this type.

Competitiveness and strategy — Only a genius like Cesare Fiorio – extraordinary Lancia team manager – could think of counteracting the technical gap with the all-wheel drive Audis. Ready to go, at the Monte Carlo Rally of that year, Fiorio invented the pit stop in the special stage. In alternating snowy, icy and dry surfaces, fitting the right tires rather than the wrong ones can make all the difference in the world. And so, aware of not being able to compete in the sections with less grip, Fiorio exploits a gap in the regulation by ordering tire changes as the surface conditions change. In this way the 037s are able to dominate in the dry with traditional tires and be equally competitive – despite having two fewer driving wheels – on snow and ice, with studded tyres. A move that determines an incredible double signed by Walter Röhrl and Markku Alen. The head-to-head with Audi continued until the Sanremo Rally, with upheavals and vicissitudes so compelling that they convinced Stefano Mordini to make the film "2 Win", soon to be on the big screen with Riccardo Scamarcio in the role of Cesare Fiorio.

Lancia Rally 037: the history of the car — The official debut of the 037 took place in 1982, on the occasion of the 59th edition of the Turin Motor Show, with the road version. Characterized by a four-cylinder engine with 205 HP of power, a double-barrel carburettor and supercharging via a volumetric compressor, the car was designed in anticipation of its entry into the world of Rallying. There are 200 examples (now very rare) produced to obtain approval in the Group B category. The Lancia Rally, better known by the project acronym "037", is in reality a pure sports car in every detail with functional and decisive shapes, both at the front and at the rear, and a "cup" with angular lines that make it a symbol of Rally competitions. The derivation from the Beta Montecarlo is clear, a compact coupé, with a mid-engine and a sporty feel typical of the Seventies. The interiors, minimalist and rational, are the quintessence of the competition, as are some aerodynamic appendages on the pillar and on the tail, including a conspicuous rear spoiler that makes it even more performing. To achieve maximum efficiency, it is made of polyester with fiberglass reinforcements, while the two very light bonnets, engine and trunk, can be completely dismantled. Precisely this balanced union between two very different souls, already characteristic of the legendary Stratos, makes the Lancia Rally 037 one of the nine iconic cars in the history of the brand.