After a seven-year wait, the Historic Rally of Monte Carlothe historical re-enactment of the oldest road rally in the world, reserved for vintage cars that have participated in at least one Monte-Carlo Rally Automobile by 1983. The competition, now in its twenty-fifth edition, also this year includes departures from different cities – Oslo, London, Bad Homburg, Reims and Turin – to reach the Principality of Monaco, where the real race takes place from 27 January to 1 February, in which well 19 vintage Lancia cars belonging to private customers.

The sumptuous Piazza San Carlo in Turin, the heart of the Piedmontese capital, is the setting for the event. For the occasion, the iconic is present at the Lancia stand Lancia Rally 037, belonging to the historic Stellantis collection exhibited at the Heritage HUB in Turin and which just 40 years ago won both the Monte Carlo Rally and the World Rally Championship. Born on the basis of the Beta Montecarlo, the Lancia Rally 037 it was not meant to be produced in large numbers, being the production of the road car only preparatory to entry into the world of Rallying. The official debut took place at the Turin Motor Show in 1982 with the road version and the following year the Rally 037 dominated the World Championship from the very first race, the Monte Carlo Rally, won by Walter Röhrl. At the end of the season, despite fierce competition from the new four-wheel drive Audi Quattro, Lancia won the Constructors’ World title, second place in the Drivers’ World Championship and the European and Italian Championships.

Characterized by “functional” and angular shapes, both at the front and at the rear, the Lancia Rally 037, better known by the design code “037”, is a pure sport which embodies the famous victory of David against Goliath. The Lancia Rally 037 is in fact the last two-wheel drive car to win the World Rally Championship, in 1983, beating more powerful opponents and, above all, those equipped with all-wheel drive. Its original mixed structure, monocoque and tubular, is “dressed” by the Pininfarina atelier which develops a bodywork that is aggressive and elegant at the same time, capable of conferring an important aerodynamic load towards the ground. To achieve maximum efficiency, it is made in polyester with fiberglass reinforcements, while the two very light bonnets, engine and trunk, can be completely disassembled. The minimalist and rational interiors are the quintessence of the competition, just as some aerodynamic “appendages” on the pillar and tail, including an eye-catching rear spoiler, make it even more performing.

“We are proud to take part in this historical re-enactment famous all over the world, exhibiting our Lancia Rally 037, a extraordinary race car which, together with the Stratos and the Delta, made Lancia the most successful brand in the history of the Rally – said Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Lancia brand – These brutal and efficient racing cars are part of the collective imagination as they have made many enthusiasts dream and have inspired us to define the Lancia’s future design language“.