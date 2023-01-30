More than 40 years after its official debut, Lancia Rally 037 returns to be the protagonist on the occasion of Retromobile 2023. We are talking about the natural competition evolution of the road-going Lancia Rally, which was presented at the Turin Motor Show in 1982 and made only in 200 specimens to obtain homologation in Group B. It is interesting how, of these 200 units, only 53 were then set up for competitions. The time has come for the Lancia Rally 037 to return to the showcase, and to do so on the occasion of the Parisian fair scheduled from 1st to 5th February next.

The angular lines and shapes of this car perfectly accompanied its original mixed structure, composed of monocoque and tubular and “dressed” by the atelier Pininfarina. The bodywork was made of polyester with fiberglass reinforcements, while the two very light bonnets, i.e. the engine and trunk, could be completely disassembled. To make the car even more performing, some aerodynamic appendages were installed on the upright and on the tail, including an eye-catching rear spoiler, while inside the passenger compartment minimalism and rationality were the two watchwords. As far as the engine is concerned, the Lancia Rally 037 was equipped with a four-cylinder double cam with injection, whose power ranged from 260 to 305 hp based on the increase in engine capacity from 1995 to 2111 cc. The success it achieved in competitions was incredible: only in 1983 did it win the World Rally Championship, the Constructors’ world title, second place in the Drivers’ World Championship with Walter Röhrl and the European and Italian Championship thanks to the then twenty-five-year-old Miki Biasion.

“The 037 together with the Stratos and the Delta are the brutal Rally cars that have won more than any other brand in the world, record still unbeaten. These racing cars, together with the beautiful flagships such as the Flaminia and the Aurelia, represent the source of inspiration for designing the cars of the future and facing the challenges of the new electric mobility – declared Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia – And the program fits into this context ‘Lancia Classics‘, through which the brand declares its commitment to safeguarding and promoting the originality and authenticity of the icons of its glorious past”.