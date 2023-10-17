The company also offers a buffet model where students can help themselves to ultra-processed foods.

With a focus on healthy eating, the Lanche&Co set up songs and restaurants inside schools and colleges. The idea is to provide a food transformation within educational institutions, by selling options without the presence of ultra-processed foods.

The company was created after the founder Lara Folster, 39 years old, became a mother for the first time. When her eldest son started attending school, she noticed that most children took processed items to eat for lunch. “I started doing his [filho]. After the classroom, early childhood education, the entire school and it grew. It came from a maternal pain of creating a healthy habit”account.

The company operates in 2 models: 1) canteens where products are sold directly to consumers; 2) American model, in which a buffet It is set up during class breaks, which students can use directly.

The payment model varies according to each educational institution. There are canteens that accept payment directly from students and there are schools whose food costs are included in the monthly fee.

“We set up an industrial kitchen in each unit. We make all the bread, all the cakes. It’s done by my team within the school and college”it says.

The company operates in schools and colleges in the capital of São Paulo and in the interior of São Paulo. The staff is made up 100% of women, the majority of whom are mothers. In total, 70 people work for Lara Folster.

Vegetarian

Still focusing on healthy eating, Lara Folster expanded her business model to serve the ovolactovegetarian public, that is, people who do not eat meat, but consume eggs and dairy products. In partnership with a network of schools in São Paulo, Garden was born.

Garden started 2023 with just 1 unit. The expectation is to end the year with 4 spaces operating.

“We never did marketing work or knocked on the doors of any school. Everything that has happened to date has been the result of recommendations or families who got together and decided to change their diet. It was very organic”he stated.

