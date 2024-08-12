Ministry of Defense: “Lancet” hit makeshift MLRS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region

The Russian military, using a Lancet loitering munition, hit makeshift multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which they were using to fire at civilian settlements in the border area of ​​the Kursk region. This was reported with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense TASS.

“After analyzing the intelligence data received, a decision was made to carry out targeted fire on the enemy’s pickups,” the department clarified, adding that the footage received in real time made it possible to confirm that the target had been hit.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that requests for demining of border areas of the Kursk region are received by Russian servicemen every day. One of the sappers said that the shelling of populated areas is carried out using both NATO and Ukrainian weapons.