

Paris (AFP)

Lens, last season's runner-up, continued to drop points for the third match in a row, following a 1-1 draw with its host Le Havre, in the twenty-eighth round of the French Football League.

Lens took the lead through Polish Primislav Frankowski in the 58th minute, the first since his goal in a 3-2 victory over Lyon on December 2nd, and Le Havre equalized, thanks to American Emmanuel Afriyie Mario Sabi (78th from a penalty kick).

Lens failed to get the three points for the third match in a row, as it suffered two successive defeats against Nice 1-3 and Lille 1-2, raising its score to 43 points in fifth place temporarily, ahead of Nice, who are visiting Reims on Sunday.

On the other hand, Le Havre scored a valuable point in the race to remain in the first division, as it occupies fourteenth place with 28 points.

