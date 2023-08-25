Lance Stroll quits F1 and takes up tennis, sources say.

It’s not easy to get into Formula 1. On the one hand you need a lot of talent and on the other hand you need sufficient financial backup. Seen in that context, Lance Stroll is a strange phenomenon. The Canadian driver made it to Formula 1 very early. Despite that Lance Vance Dance has already completed 134 races, he is only 24 years old. He is one of the few very young employees with a huge amount of experience that every company wants to bring in.

At the moment he drives for Aston Martin Racing, which his father bought especially for him. Not only to give Racing Point a nice name, Lawrence Stoll also has the car brand under his wing.

This means that Lawrence is deadly serious. Lance seems to be a little less serious as he considers a tennis career. And not for when it’s fifty or something, no, very soon.

The rumor mill is spinning very fast, so we dived into it for a while. The most solid source is Ben Anderson in the podcast of The Race (yes, besides the Autoblog Podcast The Race also has one). He reports that Lance Stroll is seriously considering quitting Formula 1 and focusing on professional tennis.

The reason Lance Stroll wants to quit is – so it seems – Fernando Alonso. Lance Stroll is considered a young talent, while Fernando Alonso is a veteran. Stroll is not even close to the Spaniard at the moment.

Now Lance experienced a false start with his broken hand, but Alonso also had the upper hand in the following races. Fernando has 149 points, Stroll has 102 less. Yes, Lance is at 47 skinny points. In the qualifying game it is now 9-3 for Alonso.

Special contract

According to Anderson, Lance Stroll has an open contract with his father that he can simply extend every year. So it is not a difficult issue for the Canadian prodigy to switch to another sport. Yes, he will receive less pocket money in the future.

If this is the case, a very desirable seat will become available. Aston Martin had a very energetic start to the season. Despite the fact that things are going a little less now, you are one hundred percent sure that you will collect points. Perhaps an idea for Nyck de Vries to call Lawrence? And should Lawrence Stroll now also buy Wimbledon for Lance?

