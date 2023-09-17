The Canadian driver had to endure a big blow during qualifying for the Singapore GP, which means Lance Stroll will not participate in the race.

We can make fun of the role of Lance Stroll in the current Formula 1 line-up. If another stupid accident were to happen that would make the Canadian wonder boy Aston Martin doesn’t look in his mirrors, we probably would. But the accident that happened yesterday during Q1 was too serious to make fun of. You don’t want Stroll to crash himself in a race either.

Stroll crash

Fortunately, it soon became clear that Lance Stroll was able to climb out of his car himself and after some medical checks the driver should be completely fine. The car in particular is in good condition, but Lance Stroll remains in one piece. However, this morning it became clear that the Aston Martin driver will not race in Singapore.

Lance Stroll misses Singapore GP

Even though there is no permanent damage, Stroll told the team that he is suffering from the after-effects of the accident. That made him and the team decide to take a period of rest to get over it. Lance Stroll will not appear at the start in Singapore and will now focus on the Japanese GP to be as fit as a fiddle again.

Normally you would expect a junior from Aston Martin to replace Stroll, such as at the start of the season. Because Stroll had already taken action this weekend during qualifying, that will not happen. So it will be a 19-person starting grid. This does not change anything, because Stroll was already in 20th place due to his crash in Q1.

