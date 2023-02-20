Not a good start to the season for Lance Stroll.

Driving a Formula 1 car seems dangerous, but actually cycling is much more dangerous. There are already several Formula 1 drivers who have had a cycling accident. Last year, for example, Fernando Alonso was driven off the socks just before the start of the season.

We are a year further and you will not believe it, but his new teammate Lance Stroll has now also had an accident with his bicycle. The team at Aston Martin says in a press release that Lance had an accident while training on his bike. This happened in Spain.

Fortunately, it was not a serious accident, but he still suffered some injuries. Aston Martin doesn’t go into detail about exactly what happened and what’s wrong with Lance Stroll, so we’ll have to settle for this.

Due to the cycling accident, Lance Stroll will in any case not be able to participate in the test days, the team said. They will be on the calendar later this week. From February 23 to 25, the F1 cars will be in action for the first time in Bahrain.

During the test days it will therefore mainly come down to Alonso and perhaps one of the reserve drivers will jump in. Those are Stoffel Vandoorne and reigning Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich.

The first race of the season is also almost, namely next week. It is not yet known whether Lance Stroll can take action. As soon as he is refurbished we will undoubtedly hear that.

