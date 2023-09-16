The first part of qualifying in Singapore ended with a big bang. Lance Stroll comes through the last corner on his last fast lap. The Canadian Aston Martin driver sits too far on the curb and therefore loses grip on the rear. However, Stroll remains on the accelerator and tries to absorb the drift.

Stroll can’t do that. He jerks the steering wheel too hard, causing the car to swing in the other direction. A tank slacker, for the purists. Stroll lands hard into the wall. So hard in fact that his left front wheel breaks off and bounces across the track. Behind Stroll comes Lando Norris who is still pushing. The McLaren can barely drive past the flying debris. Watch the footage of Stroll’s crash in Singapore below.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Lance Stroll crashes heavily at the final corner and ends an absorbing Q1 session early Most importantly, he reports he’s okay over the radio 👍#SingaporeGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/lAb3zVm3j7 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 16, 2023