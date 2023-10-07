Lance Stroll is clearly starting to feel the strain. He pushed his physio away yesterday, which has earned him criticism.

Lance Stroll seems to be the man with the most permanent contract of anyone in Formula 1. Not because he performs epically, but because the owner of the team shares the same surname. From an early age, the Stroll family was committed to making son Lance an F1 champion. A bit like Max Verstappen, but slightly different in crucial points.

Father Jos has of course also put a lot of time, money and energy into Max’s career. But there was no unlimited money. So there was always pressure. Our hero had to perform, otherwise it would end. Jos reportedly invested approximately two million in Max’s training. An extreme amount of money for the average Dutch person. But a fraction of the tens if not hundreds of millions that father Stroll spends to let Lance race.

Not only was Lance put in the best teams (an F3 seat at Prema can easily cost you 1.5 million per year), before his F1 debut, Stroll hired the Williams team to organize private testing (!). That training alone with the poor team from Grove reportedly cost 20 million dollars.

Anyway, it seemed to work quite well. Stroll became F3 champion and is the youngest ever F1 podium finisher after Max. There were occasional highlights, such as the pole position in Turkey in 2020. The then still very young Canadian then said ‘I love my job’.

But yesterday the love had clearly cooled down. After the next exit in Q1, frustration boiled over in the pit box. Stroll abruptly pushed his physio aside. Then he had to go to the obligatory press sessions, where the anger had still not subsided. “It’s shit,” Stroll said. The follow-up question about what was wrong was followed by an ‘I don’t know’ after which Lance left the stage.

It all comes after speculaas in the German press that the family wants to give up the Lance F1 champion project. After Alonso’s ear-washing this year, father and son would have finally understood that Lance will not become champion. Unless Adrian Newey makes a car for him and Gaston Mazzacane becomes the team’s second driver. Mother Stroll is also said to be concerned that Lance will destroy himself if the frustration continues to increase, as happened in Singapore.

The world of F1 can be brutal even if you have the largest possible financial buffer to protect yourself against inconvenience and displeasure. Now that Latifi is gone and ALO proves to be an even tougher nut to crack than VET, the pressure is also on for Stroll. We’ll have to wait and see how long he wants to do that. Just doing IndyCar in America might be a lot more fun, right?

