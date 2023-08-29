Hoho, he just doesn’t drive during the first free practice. Don’t want to do anything too quickly, just wait and see and we’ll tell you exactly what’s going on.

We have your attention, beautiful! Then we can now tell in peace what is going on with Lance Stroll and why he is not driving during the first free practice in Monza.

It’s not too bad, it’s not that he can’t because of a tennis tournament or something, or that his daddy is angry and has given him house arrest. Speaking of that, house arrest at the Stroll family home Doesn’t really seem that bad to me, but that aside.

No, none of that. Lance Stroll does not drive because according to the mandatory rules of Formula 1 he has to let a rookie drive at least once during free practice. Whose deed.

Lance Stroll will not drive during FP1 in Italy

That’s why none other than the man with the most hilarious name in the F1 circus will be behind the wheel next Friday. Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich may occupy the seat.

This Drugovich had almost made his first official race meters at the start of the season, when Lance had two broken wrists after his cycling accident. Only then Stroll showed that he wasn’t a pussy and just got behind the wheel.

At least Felipe is happy with it. He can’t wait to feel how much better the car has become since pre-season when he had driven it a lot. He is also in the simulator a lot, so an excellent opportunity to feel whether a bit of 1 on 1 is equal to the real thing.

Anyway. Lance Stroll will not drive in the first free practice in Italy. That should have been the title. The one with the most original ‘clickbait curse’ wins a cookie.

Good luck!!

