Hellboy Web of Wyrd has launched across platforms, with its release marking one of Lance Reddick’s final performances following his death earlier this year.

Reddick stars as Hellboy in Web of Wyrd, a roguelike action brawler. It promises an original story, which the studio has curated in partnership with Dark Horse Comics as well as Hellboy’s own creator Mike Mignola, although one which doesn’t interfere with what Mignola himself is up to.

“When an agent of the BPRD goes missing, Hellboy is sent to investigate; pulling him into the depths of the Wyrd,” the game’s description reads. You can see how it looks, and hear the late, great Lance Reddick, in the video below.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd’s launch trailer.

Reddick was one of the most prolific actors across the video game industry, as well as being a star of film and TV. His credits include the John Wick films, The Wire, Lost, Sylens in the Horizon series and Commander Zavala in Destiny.

While Destiny developer Bungie has confirmed that the role of Zavala will now be voiced by veteran actor Keith David, starting with next year’s climactic expansion The Final Shape, Horizon developer Guerrilla is yet to say what it plans to do for Sylens in future installations.

Some have suggested AI could be used, much as CD Projekt recently did for its Polish lines for Viktor Vektor in Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion. Perhaps Guerilla will make like Destiny, and recast the role. A third option would be to remove the character of Sylens from the narrative altogether.

Who can say, but whatever Guerrilla ultimately decides, there is no doubt that Reddick will continue to be sorely missed.