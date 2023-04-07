A few weeks ago there was a rather tragic event for the world of cinema and gaming, and that is that the death of the actor was confirmed lance reddick for reasons that were unknown. Since then, the corresponding investigations have been carried out, and now the cause of his fall is mentioned, ruling out possible scenarios.

The media reported that the actor died as a result of heart disease according to his medical certificate. He March 17The star was found in the backyard of his home in Studio City for his wife Stephanie. He called emergency services shortly after discovering that he was not responding to his calls.

The creative team of the franchise john wick expressed his support for the family and friends of reddick Through a new statement:

We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our loving friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was a consummate professional and a pleasure to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, his family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him very much.

Also remember that lance reddick appeared in iconic games like destiny and the franchise Horizon of PlayStation.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It is a pity that this has happened, the strangest thing is that heart problems have never been reported, and that suggests that we may have diseases that apparently do not present symptoms and fatally attack us out of nowhere. Rest in peace Mr. Reddick.