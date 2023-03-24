A few days ago, the famous interpreter of the police cedric daniels in the series of The Wirepassed away of natural causes, inheriting a vast legacy in the world of entertainment by being highly recognized in film, television and of course, video games.

During his passage through hollywood embodied countless characters, but in the memory of the community geekywill remain Charonthe mythical concierge of the Continental Hotel, in the saga of john wickwhose fourth part has just been released around the planet.

the talent of reddick Not only was he limited to the big and small screens, but he was also a participant in the video game industry, giving very good results and earning the affection of the public for his role in 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand as Derek Carter, and in payday 2under the name of Charon.

In addition, lance reddick was immortalized for giving life to Commander Zavala in the universe of destiny from 2014 to the present day, in addition to serving as Martin Hatch in the successful and forgotten Quantum Breakdeveloped by Remedy Entertainment and published by Microsoft.

Reddick also did the same with sylensthe traveler and researcher who lives in the universe of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden Westresulting in the founder of Eclipse and the Sons of Prometheus, as well as being an ally of Aloy to discover the truth behind the machines and the fate of the Ancients.

In the inkwell was the role that would cover as Hellboy in Hellboy: Web of Wyrda title roguelike developed by Dark Horse Comics and the author of this iconic license, Mike Mignola. Regarding this production, there is very little information and so far, a specific release date has not been defined.

Netflix also resorted to the services of lance reddick for it to become Albert Wesker in the series of resident Evil of said production house, which was a resounding failure having drastically changed both the appearances and the history of the legendary franchise of Capcom.

The departure of this world of the multi-cited actor leaves a gap in the digital entertainment sector, however, the video game Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores and the feature film Percy Jackson and the Olympians will serve as a posthumous tribute to the famous actor, together with the various expressions of affection expressed by the virtual family of destiny in a virtual event.