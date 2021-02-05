Ahmed Abdulaziz (Abu Dhabi)

Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, affirmed that the declaration of the International Day of Human Fraternity is universally welcomed, and the member states of the United Nations affirm the need for the international community to take such initiatives aimed at strengthening unity and solidarity between different peoples and religions.

Nusseibeh said in an exclusive interview with Al Ittihad on the occasion of the International Day of Human Fraternity: “There is no doubt that the steps taken by the UAE to establish the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence among peoples have greatly affected regional and international efforts in this field, especially since the UAE has since realized Its founding, thanks to the wise leadership of the state, the importance of consolidating these values ​​in societies and among peoples to build stable and secure societies.

She added: “We have become a pioneer in launching pioneering and innovative initiatives and establishing institutions concerned with tolerance, all of which have contributed to promoting a culture of peace inside and outside the region, and this is what has made our country a model for other countries to follow. In fact, these efforts have had a great impact in creating a safe environment in this civilized country, in which more than 200 nationalities of different religions and cultures live in peace and practice their religious rites in complete freedom and safety, which has proven to the international community that the UAE is determined to consolidate the values ​​of coexistence between Different religions and societies ».

Diplomatic welcome

On the declaration of the United Nations General Assembly, Nusseibeh said: “We witnessed a great welcome on the part of diplomats of other countries regarding this declaration, as the adoption of the historic United Nations General Assembly resolution (No. A / 75/200) regarding the declaration of the International Day of Human Fraternity, with the consent of all countries. The members of the United Nations, with the participation of more than 34 countries in sponsoring the draft resolution, is a great indication of the welcoming of all states to this important decision, and their unanimity on the need for the international community to take such initiatives aimed at strengthening unity and solidarity between different peoples and religions.

On the future of coexistence globally in light of the UAE’s continuing efforts to spread peace and tolerance, Nusseibeh explained, saying: “We are very optimistic about the future of coexistence globally, and we are determined to make the future of future generations brighter so that all peoples live in peace, understanding and mutual respect away from differences and tendencies. Sectarianism, which completely contradicts our human values ​​».

She added, “That is why we have sought to launch broad and far-reaching initiatives aimed at creating generations that embrace and respect religious and cultural diversity, and among the most prominent of these initiatives is the adoption of the“ Human Fraternity for World Peace and Coexistence ”document, the proclamation of the International Day of Human Fraternity, and the building of the Abrahamic Family House In addition, we continue to reject and combat extremist and hate speech wherever it is found. For this reason, the UAE chose to make promoting inclusion among its priorities during its candidacy for membership in the United Nations Security Council for the period 2022-2023. We believe that preserving international peace and security cannot be achieved without spreading the culture of peaceful coexistence among peoples.

Facing challenges

Nusseibeh pointed out that there are many challenges facing the values ​​of “human brotherhood”, the most prominent of which is the exploitation of social media and modern technology by extremist and terrorist groups to spread hate speech and the intensity of attacks against places of worship and minorities while distorting and distorting religious discourse to incite violence.

She pointed out that with regard to how to face these challenges, and based on the experience of the UAE, the first step would be to spread awareness among societies and youth about the dangers of extremist discourse, how to dismiss it and the importance of the common human values. Partnerships should also be strengthened with all stakeholders, especially religious leaders, who can play an important role in correcting misconceptions of religion and spreading awareness among societies. We also call for working with technology companies to identify and eliminate extremist discourse, and strive to enact legislation criminalizing discrimination based on religion or ethnicity, as well as providing protection for minorities and places of worship, creating an appropriate environment for the free practice of religious rites, and launching initiatives to promote dialogue between religions and cultures. The UAE will continue to coordinate efforts at the regional level and exchange best practices and information that allow us to remove all challenges facing the values ​​of human brotherhood.

Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s permanent representative to the United Nations

Globally proposed initiatives

Lana Nusseibeh emphasized that in addition to the declaration of the International Day of Human Fraternity, there are many initiatives that have been launched globally to support the principles and values ​​of this human fraternity, including the implementation of the principles emphasized in the Human Fraternity Document, and the launch of the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity of the “Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity” in recognition of For people or institutions working to create and consolidate peace, and to celebrate Human Fraternity Week, during the period from 4 to 8 February every year, which coincides with the holding of the Human Fraternity Festival with the participation of religious leaders, governments and international organizations. The United Nations is also leading many efforts in this field, by adopting important decisions, holding more constructive dialogues and launching action plans to establish a culture of peaceful coexistence, reject hatred and protect places of worship. We are sure that more of these efforts will be made in the coming years.

She said: “I would like to send a message to every individual and active member in our societies, including youth, women, religious leaders, responsible and others that we all stand before a difficult challenge to defend our common human values ​​and that each of us has a responsibility to contribute to promoting a culture of peace and rejecting extremism, each according to his capabilities and capabilities. . It is not possible to build coexistent societies without the collective effort and solidarity of all spectrums and components of society ».

Lana Nusseibeh concluded by highlighting the positives that accrue to peoples from spreading the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence, saying: “The many positive aspects that accrue to peoples from spreading the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence cannot be limited, but they can be summarized as contributing to the creation of peaceful and coherent societies and building stable and secure states People enjoy prosperity, cultural progress and scientific development, which will contribute to the development of our ancient human civilizations. ”