Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, issued a statement, which reads as follows:

Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has called for de-escalation and dialogue, and has supported all diplomatic initiatives in this regard. The UAE firmly believes that diplomacy is still the only way to end the crisis. civilians inside and outside Ukraine, and to peace, security and stability at the regional and international levels.

Our collective responsibility in times of conflict is to spare no effort in identifying and pursuing paths that lead to a peaceful and speedy resolution of crises.. In this regard, the UAE remains fully committed to providing assistance in keeping channels of communication open, encouraging dialogue, supporting diplomacy, and contributing to With all the tools at our disposal to alleviate suffering, and to find a peaceful and sustainable solution that enhances international peace and security, and puts an end to the humanitarian impact of this conflict on civilians.

