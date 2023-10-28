Nusseibeh said in a press conference after the vote: “The vote of 120 countries to adopt the General Assembly’s resolution regarding the truce in the Gaza Strip and the entry of aid is a clear rejection of the status quo in Gaza.”

She stressed that humanitarian aid must be delivered, with a ceasefire or humanitarian truce that allows the provision of medical assistance to the injured and injured..

And she had The UAE voted in favor of the resolution that it co-sponsored, which was submitted by the Arab Group to the United Nations General Assembly regarding the war in Gaza, concerned with protecting civilians and adhering to legal and humanitarian obligations..

The resolution, adopted by an overwhelming majority in the General Assembly, calls for an immediate, permanent and sustainable humanitarian truce, leading to the cessation of hostilities and the immediate and unimpeded provision of basic goods and services to civilians throughout Gaza..