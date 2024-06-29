Her Excellency Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, met with Dr. Volker Türk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in Geneva to discuss the intrinsic interconnectedness between human rights and the achievement of peace and prosperity in the Middle East and the world.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed ways to strengthen the existing partnership between the UAE and the United Nations Human Rights Office, and the growing cooperation was highlighted with the aim of achieving common priorities and effectively confronting global humanitarian challenges.

Her Excellency Nusseibeh affirmed the UAE’s commitment to promoting human rights as a fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable peace and global development.

The meeting also stressed the UAE’s effective role in encouraging global dialogue on human rights, and the country’s keenness to support global cooperation efforts to achieve greater justice and prosperity in the world.

The meeting was attended by Jamal Al Musharakh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations in Geneva.