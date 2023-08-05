moscow (wam)

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, concluded a working visit to the Russian capital, Moscow.

Her Excellency held consultations with His Excellency Sergey Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, at the Guest House of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital, Moscow, where the two sides discussed ways to enhance and support bilateral relations. They also discussed the latest developments in the international arena, the existing cooperation between the two countries in the United Nations and the Security Council, and regional issues on the council’s agenda, including the situation in Syria, Sudan, Libya, Lebanon, the peace process in the Middle East, and the issue of Security Council reform; They also touched on advancing climate action around the world, and the meeting was attended by Sergei Kononushenko, the Russian Foreign Minister’s Special Envoy for Climate Affairs.

during the visit; Her Excellency Ambassador Nusseibeh also met with His Excellency Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Special Envoy of President Vladimir Putin to the Middle East and Africa, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow, where she discussed with him the bilateral relations between the UAE and Russia, all regional issues and developments in the region. On the other hand, Nusseibeh met with Zamir Kabulov, the Russian President’s special envoy to Afghanistan. The two sides discussed the situation in Afghanistan, and stressed the need for coordination to address the most important regional and international issues, including security, drug control, the humanitarian crisis, and the status of women and girls.

The meetings were attended by Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, and Abdul Rahman Al Neyadi, Acting Director of the Policy Planning Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.