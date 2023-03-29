An online community of melancholy-adoring girls has existed around the sadness in Lana Del Rey’s music for a decade. I joined that one in 2011 American Beauty-esque dream world on niche blog platform Tumblr from my computer in Schiedam. Her debut single on YouTube under the title Video Games was a hymn to the beauty in the everyday; it consisted of a succession of grainy shots of Americans riding motorcycles, dancing, partying and Lana Del Rey longingly singing into her webcam: “Heaven is a place on earth with you. Tell me all the things you wanna do. I heard that you like the bad girls. Honey, is that true?”

Del Rey’s online church community was flooded with girls who found Hollywood glamor in the most ordinary of places, like public pools and urban voids. So also at the lake behind the tram track at my high school where I sipped my can of energy during breaks and sang along with: “Kiss me hard before you go, summertime sadness.”

Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, as Lana Del Rey is known in real life, has created a persona for her music that is characterized by self-destruction and a lot of heartache. And she still maintains that persona in her new album that came out last Friday called Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. On this ninth studio album, she sings you to sleep in her soft voice as she addresses themes of family and loss. The spirit of her signature Hollywood sadcore sound full of melancholy and wistfulness, born on her first album from 2012 Born To Die, still haunts.

The sad girl who leans towards romance and self-destruction is part of the wider soft grunge aesthetic and features multiple icons, such as Halsey, Lorde, Sky Ferreira, Fiona Apple. But it is specifically Lana Del Rey’s aesthetics that have become detached from the artist herself. And like many online phenomena, the Del Rey aesthetic has also taken on a life of its own.

On TikTok, audio of someone saying “This is so Lana Del Rey vinyl” is used in screenings of elegant perfume bottles, red lipstick, lacy lingerie, bow ties – and especially crazy women like the love-killing Love from the Netflix- series You.

Feminist nightmare

In 2012 Del Reys album Born To Die called a “thoroughly dissolute feminist nightmare” in a Guardian-review. Pitchfork had a hard time finding a song where Del Rey revealed more of herself than just a male sex object.

In 2021 looked Vulture back to the many times the star was discredited with her seventh studio album as a parenthesis Chemtrails Over the Country Club: “Del Rey’s lofty persona ensured that criticism never escalated into full-blown controversy,” the platform wrote. “You couldn’t stay mad at Lana Del Rey. It would have been like getting mad at Betty Boop.”

While ten years ago Lana Del Rey was accused of benevolently submitting to the ‘bad boy’ and his lusts for her lyrics, today her persona on social media stands for something completely different: an escapist and very feminine dream about a Californian paradise.