The renowned artist King’s woolone of the most important female voices of the time, has announced her long-awaited presentation at the Mexico City. The concert promises to be a must-see event for Mexican fans of the talented American singer-songwriter. Learn more about this special event below.

What date is the concert?

According to the official statement of the concert, the date on which King’s wool will be presented at the Mexico City will be the Tuesday August 15, 2023in it sun forum.

the interpreter of “Born to die” arrives in Mexican territory as part of the promotion of his new album: “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under ocean Blvd”released this year.

Lana del Rey in Mexico. Photo: Twitter Ticketmaster

Where can I get the tickets?

It is already confirmed that the tickets for the concert of the American singer will be in charge of ticket master. LThe pre-sale will take place next Wednesday, May 31 and will be available from 2:00 pm (Mexican time), with the bank CitiBanamex.

The regular sale will be on Thursday, June 1 for all those who cannot access the advance sale or do not have a card from the mentioned bank. The price of the tickets in pesos and with charge will be:

General A$2,376

General B $1,416

Green A $3,096

Orange A$2,256

Green B $1,536

Orange B $1,176

Green C $936

Orange C$696

DISCAP: $1,416.

Zones of the Lana del Rey concert. Photo: Ticketmaster

Who is Lana del Rey?

King’s wool is a renowned American musical artist. Her real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant and has gained international fame for his ability to create a unique artistic image with a vintage and nostalgic style. Her music addresses themes such as love, fame, pop culture, and the human experience, exploring emotions and complex narratives.

Since his debut in 2011 with the album “Born to die”Lana has released several hits and has garnered a loyal fan base. Her later albums, such as “Ultraviolence”, “Honeymoon” and “Lust for life”have cemented her status as an influential artist in the music industry.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TdrL3QxjyVw Summertime Sadness. Video: Lana Del Rey

The artist has toured the world and has received multiple recognitions for her work, including awards and nominations at the grammy. Her impact on contemporary music and her passionate fan base make her a leading figure in the music industry today.

