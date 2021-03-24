No one exemplifies better than Lana Del Rey the split experienced within the generation millennial in the last couple of years. Analyzed down to the last detail in countless articles, essays and tweets, it became perhaps the most monitored generation in history. Obviously, as that control was exercised mostly by members of previous generations, they also became the least understandable. But analysts, and also that segment of the population that goes through life with an audience complex, got tired of them.

They devoted all their energies to those who came behind. A part of the millennials They became spokespersons for generation Z, at least in the media – press, Twitter, Instagram – in which they had no presence or desire to have it. Another clung to premature nostalgia, what the experts said that defined them. Lana Del Rey is one of the latter. As good millennial, spent almost a decade being watched, questioned, elevated to the category of unique and unprecedented and also to that of redundant, self-centered and somewhat pedantic. Until 2019, when he released Norman Fucking Rockwell!, each triumph of the American carried the same amount of success as of failure. That album changed everything. Because it was spectacular, but also because what she meant — to herself and to her generation — mattered less now. Two years later, it appears Chemtrails Over The Country Club, an album that Lana Del Rey announced on practically the same day she released the previous one. It seemed that she wanted to take advantage of the fact that at the time the press and the public seemed aligned with what she proposed and not so much with what they proposed for her. But that album became so big and so influential that the Californian stopped being in a hurry. That’s why maybe this album went so slow.

Chemtrails Over The Country Club maintains some of the constants of Norman Fucking Rockwell!, but it is much more shy, a characteristic that we never thought we could associate with its author. The album starts with the wonderful ‘White Dress’, which recounts her experience as a waitress at a record industry convention. You can’t help but remember how easy it all was when you could just go through life listening to The White Stripes. The theme is a nervous marvel in which the words fall on top of each other, while she tries to order them with terrifying tranquility. It’s tremendously gratifying to hear how the cut gets jumbled. Something similar happens in ‘Dark but Just a Game’, perhaps the closest song to Norman Fucking Rockwell!, in which you play more.

The rest of the album goes for a more low-profile approach. You have to look for more details than in previous installments. When you find them, yes, they are tremendously beautiful. From the perfectly crafted cadence of the title track to that battle between her and Jack Antonoff that is’ Tulsa Jesus Freak ‘, going through the way in which the artist and producer couple seem to notice halfway that’ Wild at Heart ‘is a cut that they have already recorded and begin to twist it until it becomes something superb and even novel, or the version from ‘For Free’ by Joni Mitchell who, with the collaboration of Weyes Blood and Zella day, closes the album and that serves to unmask all the tricks of the album and even of the entire career of the Californian. As Lana Del Rey is a shameless conjurer, unmasking her suits her better than whoever she thinks will unmask her.

Cover of ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’, by Lana Del Rey. AP

All the iconography associated with the American has always had a lot to do with an idea of ​​the United States that almost no longer exists and that she hardly seems to miss. His vision is zero in tune with current times, because his cities are not cosmopolitan and liberal or convulsive and apocalyptic, but rather beautiful, tragic and self-absorbed. His characters belong to a certain concept of the white elite that is no longer celebrated even in fashion magazines and his concerns produce beautiful images that have nothing to do with almost nothing that can happen to anyone. A convertible car is a car that can be stolen from you, not one in which the worst thing that can happen is that you mess up your hair.

In that universe she has created, despite being a world whose days are numbered, Lana del Rey is comfortable because she knows how to manage melancholy like no one else, bringing a pinch of resentment and another of humor. His characters do not drink narcotic cocktails, but they drink narcotics as if they were cocktails. The problem comes when Lana abandons the comfort of her Californian vision of the tragedy in Cinemascope and enters the interior of the US. Topics like ‘Yosemite’ and ‘Not All Who Wander Are Lost’ they are soporific folk exercises, empty of value and with a discourse that does not finish working. Like everything in Lana Del Rey, it depends on how comfortable she is in her disappointment and reverie. Taking her to a place where she has to close her eyes to see something is a tremendous failure. The only good thing that can be seen in this path taken by the artist towards the rural is that, when she writes about her return home, with the mascara running, the unpaid motel bill, the suitcase with half of the things it contained when She left the house and the car with hardly any gasoline (Lana does not drive electric), the results can be spectacular.

