american singer Lana del Rey will offer a concert in Guadalajara on Sunday, August 20.

Lana del Rey will perform at the 3 de Marzo Stadium located in Zapopan, the promoter Ocesa confirmed through its Instagram account.

The presale for Lana del Rey concert tickets in Guadalajara will be for Citibanamex cardholders, the Friday, July 21 from 2:00 p.m. through Ticketmaster.

The General sale will be on Saturday, July 22 from 2:00 p.m.according to the Ticketmaster page.

The prices of the tickets for the concert in Guadalajara have not been disclosed, but it is worth mentioning that the costs for the first date in Mexico City are 696 to 3 thousand 096 pesos.

It is worth mentioning that a concert in Monterrey by the artist was also announced on August 18 and a second date in Mexico City on August 16.

These concerts are highly anticipated by fans of the singer who released her ninth studio album ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ in March.

