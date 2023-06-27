The popular American pop star Lana Del Rey will give an extra concert in the Ziggo Dome on Tuesday 4 July. That was announced on Tuesday. Del Rey is already in Britain for two shows and adds Amsterdam, Dublin and Paris to her tour. The singer, known for her languidly hypothermic singing voice, has only performed in the Netherlands twice before – most recently ten years ago at the Heineken Music Hall in Amsterdam. In 2020, her show in the Ziggo Dome was sold out, but she canceled it due to illness.

The concert follows on from her album released this year Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. This concert came out of the blue not only for her fans, but also for the concert organizer, says Kim Bloem, main booker at Mojo Concerts. “Friday morning Lana Del Rey’s agent suddenly called with the announcement that the singer would like to perform in the Netherlands in between two British shows, at the Glastonbury festival last weekend and BST Hyde Park on July 9. Were we interested? Yes, we said, of course. Although July is an extremely busy concert month.”

What followed was rapid action, says Bloem. Prepare a suitable offer about the expected yield and costs. And: the location, security, enough stage crew. “Then the question is what Lana wishes for the decor for her show. But it worked. That evening we were able to confirm with the agent that we can facilitate this show. The Ziggo Dome had two suitable dates available. On Saturday, the green light also came from Los Angeles: ‘Let’s go’. Paris and Dublin also got it done.”

Organizing such a big show at the last minute in the Ziggo Dome, for an average of 16,000 people, hardly ever happens. Such a show must be announced quickly so that ticket sales can start. The average preparation time is usually six months to a year, says Bloem. Although it was recently the same with the shows of R&B star SZA in the Ziggo Dome, where there was only a week between the announcement and the shows on June 1 and 3.

It is faster to switch gears in the club circuit. But pop star Prince took the crown in 2011: Mojo Concerts will announce a concert for that same night in De Melkweg at eight o’clock. The American star then played for more than two hours, tickets cost 100 euros. The next night he did it again.