In the last few hours some Italian LAN and Esports arcades they found themselves forced to close following the surgery of the Customs and Monopoly Agency. Specifically, to sound the alarm about this surreal situation was theeSport Palaceone of the most popular arcades in Bergamo.

Apparently the Customs and Monopoly Agency would have moved following a exhibited presented by the owner of the company Led Srl Sergio Milesi, which asks for clarity about the places defined as “digital entertainment parks”. The underlying problem would be related to the fact that, in these specific LAN and Esports arcades, it is possible to carry out various activities without winning money and without using tokens, and this would be considered unfair competition.

This determination governs the technical characteristics of each appliance, such as for example technical features, software installed, type of the gamelinks to the internet. We believe that the presence of equipment such as those mentioned above in premises open to the public e with the payment by the customers of a cost for the use of such equipment, are a‘avoidance ofand regulations in force We would like to point out how they represent activities that perform unfair competition with respect to the activity carried out by the undersigned Company which is required to comply zealously and slavishly with the applicable legislation. We reserve the right to report this situation also to the Italian Competition and Market Authority.

Furthermore, the other accusation made by the aforementioned complaint (which incorrectly uses the term “console” with the double “L” several times) is linked to the fact that the activities dedicated to eSports install only simple consoles and PCs, and therefore are devoid of type of control and regulation.

THEthe arcade sector […] is subject to regulations stringent to prevent appliances installed in public places can be used for the illegal exercise of gambling while, in the aforementioned premises result installed of the simple PCs and consoles connected online, where even underage users canordo not use such equipment without any control and regulation.

The doubt brought to the attention in the complaint is linked to the fact that these specific arcades rent games that are already available in other ways, masking this through the use of the equipment.