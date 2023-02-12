A more than constructive first approach to the Ducati Desmosedici GP for the duo of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team: Luca Marini he leaves behind the first official test of the 2023 season with the absolute best time (he was also the fastest in Valencia last November ed). Three demanding days with uncertain weather Marco Bezzecchi in P8. In the group’s wake after Day-1 and very fast in the rain yesterday, Luca is the protagonist of a last and significant step forward today. At the end of the day, after dedicating himself to a positive sprint race simulation, he scores an excellent 1.57.889. Leader after the first two days thanks to the lap signed on Friday (1’58.470 ed), Marco closes on a crescendo, satisfied with the progress made during the trip and managing to shave his best time up to 1.58.363. For both, the next appointment, in three weeks, is in Portimao for the last MotoGP test before the debut race, also in Portugal, on 26th March.

Luca Marini: “A good start and a fantastic test: we followed the program and we carried it through. We made some good steps forward in terms of engine braking, traction and front feeling. If I had to describe it, but not only for the chrono, the perfect test! I also kept a good pace in the sprint race run, low 59, and I also attempted some overtaking simulations. We needed to better understand how to deal with this type of distance because it will be an all-attack race. The standings amazed me, there are 20 riders 1 second behind. The level is very high, anyone can win, but the important thing is to stay there“.

Marco Bezzecchi: “I’m really happy with how much work we were able to do over the three days. Yesterday the rain changed our plans a bit, but today we were able to try many things on the bike. I have gathered important and meaningful information and I am happy. I found a good setup base and then I just made a few modifications to understand the sensations that came from the bike and that I could also exploit in other circuits. I didn’t do the simulation, it was scheduled, but in the end we preferred to carry out these setting tests towards Portugal“.