About 10 million in the world, “between 6 and 10 thousand in Italy”. These are the people who, to date, live with one Delta hepatitis infection. “But we are only talking about estimates, because for this pathology the hidden costs are still very high and adequate tests are not always carried out. Many of these subjects are not managed in reference pathological centers and not all of them are undergoing antiviral treatment.” She said it Pietro Lampertico, professor of Gastroenterology at the University of Milan and director of the Gastroenterology and Hepatology Unit of the Milan Polyclinic, as part of the Aisf Congress – Italian Association for the Study of the Liver, which in Rome yesterday and today attracted experts to take stock of viral hepatitis. “L'Delta chronic hepatitis – explains the expert to Adnkronos Salute – it is the most aggressive form we know of all forms of chronic viral hepatitis, more dangerous than hepatitis B and C”.

To bring out the hidden, continues Lampertico, “it is necessary to carry out screening. Therefore the absolute priority is that colleagues in hepatology, infectious disease specialists and doctors remember to screen any HbsAg positive subject, any, with a very simple test for anti-hepatitis Delta antibodies. In the event that the patient is positive for the Delta hepatitis antibody, the quantitative HDV-RNA genome is then measured and, if positive, a diagnosis of chronic Delta hepatitis is made and the patient will be sent to the reference center for treatment” .

Delta hepatitis was discovered “at the end of the 1970s by Professor Mario Rizzetto of Turin“, recalls Lampertico. “For many years – he highlights – the only therapy for Delta hepatitis was the administration of interferon”. However, this strategy can only be used in some patients. “Since 2020 we have had bulevertide available in Europe, a drug that inhibits the entry of Delta hepatitis into liver cells. It is an antiviral reimbursed for all patients with chronic Delta hepatitis, regardless of the severity of the disease”, remarks the specialist. The availability of a new drug for Delta hepatitis, “for the first time in over 45 years – specifies Lampertico – has revolutionized the relationship with the patient and is also revolutionizing the patient's quality of life. Many patients with Delta hepatitis look forward to starting treatment with this drug and most of them have an improvement in their quality of life during therapy. Not only that, but also an improvement, naturally, of all the virological and clinical markers linked to liver disease”, concludes the expert.