“Chronic delta hepatitis (HDV) is the most aggressive form we know of of all forms of chronic viral hepatitis. In Italy there are approximately between 6 and 10 thousand anti-delta positive subjects. The absolute priority is that hepatology colleagues, infectious disease colleagues or doctors in general remember to screen any HBSG positive subject with a test for anti-hepatitis delta antibodies. Since 2020, in Europe we have a new drug that has revolutionized the relationship with the patient and is also revolutionizing the patient's quality of life.” Thus Pietro Lampertico, professor of Gastroenterology, University of Milan and director of the Gastroenterology and Hepatology Unit, Milan Polyclinic as part of the AISF Congress, at the Auditorium della Tecnica Congress Centre.