In 24 hours, 7,000 migrants arrived on Lampedusa, the tiny island between Sicily and Tunisia. Correspondent Ine Roox visited the island and sees how migrants, healthcare providers and residents struggle, but real solutions still seem far away.
Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected]
- Guest:
- Ine Roox
- Presentation:
- Gabriella Ader
- Editorial:
- Dirk Hooijer & Mila-Marie Bleeksma
- Edit:
- JP Geersing
- Coordination:
- Henk Ruigrok van der Werven
