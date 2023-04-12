Lampedusa, 20 out of 70 firefighters with cancer: “Tell us the truth”

The island of Lampedusa returns the protagonist of a news story, but this time i migrants have nothing to do with it, at the heart of this incredible affair instead there are i fire fighters. In the period from 1986 to the 1998there was an unusual incidence of firefighters on duty – reads the Messaggero died of cancer. “When the radar turned and pointed in the direction of our barracks – he told the Messenger Antonio Di Malta who worked there for years in that barracks – yes turned off The television and the phone stopped working. We were young, we didn’t pay much attention to each other. Then ours colleagues they started to to get sick and some even died”. The toll has grown over the years: twenty cases of cancer and heart disease among i 70 brigade of the fire in service in Lampedusa.

“Let’s start – continues Di Malta to the Messenger – from April 15, 1986, when the Libyan Colonel Gaddafi gave the order to launch a missile attack against Lampedusa. The specter of war was concrete and Italy measured itself against its own vulnerability. On the first day of the following month of November, the 134th squadron of the Italian Air Force was equipped with of the AN-FPS-8 radar system. And now the suspicion arises that the trail of diseases depends on electromagnetic waves of that radar. It is certainly only a hypothesis, supported however by the numbers of the diseases. «I’m not a scientist or even a doctor, I’m just stating the incidence of the cases explains Di Malta, who is the secretary of the Uilpa firefighters union. “Now we want the truth“.

