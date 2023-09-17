Lampedusa, in addition to being a humanitarian time bomb after the huge peak in arrivals this week, with large groups of unattended migrants still crowded in the streets, in the port and in the reception center, and with citizen protests in the plazas, has also become a kind of political tinderbox. The center of Italian politics, and even of European politics, is these days on the small island of 6,000 inhabitants, a rocky landmass surrounded by turquoise waters, which is closer to Africa than to Italy, and which is a reflection of all the immigration challenges that Giorgia Meloni has ahead of her.

The prime minister also faces increasing pressure from her right-wing coalition partners as the number of migrants trying to reach Europe through Lampedusa continues to grow. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has accepted Meloni’s invitation and will travel to the island this Sunday with the Italian prime minister.

The promises to stop the landings that Meloni repeated when he was in the opposition and in the electoral campaign and the countless advertisements from his Government to try to convince that progress had been made and the arrival of immigrants was being deterred have been buried by reality. . So far this year, more than 127,000 migrants have arrived in Italy, almost double the total of the previous year (66,000 arrivals).

This week’s events, with more than 11,000 migrants disembarking in Lampedusa in just four days, have revealed the limitations of the migration management model proposed by Meloni, which has been trapped in a dilemma similar to that of the previous Executives. His partner, the leader of the far-right League, Matteo Salvini, has been putting pressure on him for some time and asking him to adopt a tougher approach.

On Friday night, the prime minister reacted to the pressure and published a video message in which she raised the tone and promised a tough hand to manage the phenomenon. Among other things, she has assured that she will strengthen the existing Migrant Identification and Expulsion Centers and will commission the Army to build new ones. Meloni has also dusted off one of her classic electoral promises and has proposed a naval mission “even military”, if necessary, to stop the arrivals by force. Although many experts warn that this idea is extremely problematic and unrealizable in practice.

In the country it has been interpreted as a desperate attempt to get rid of the specter of the failure of one of the central points of his program. And also as a maneuver to escape the clutches of his League partners and political enemies at the same time, who have been frontally attacking immigration for weeks and suggesting that his party could do better.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

The words of a League minister precipitated the appearance of Meloni, who until then had practically remained silent and had limited himself to demanding Europe’s intervention. Roberto Calderoli, Minister of Regional Affairs, cried on Friday: “When Matteo Salvini was Minister of the Interior, all this did not happen, so for those who understand it, a few words are enough.”

Besieged by her allies

The leader of the Brothers of Italy had promised a naval blockade, made her debut in the Government with a measure against NGOs, then pursued the chimera of an agreement with the Government of Tunisia, governed by an autocrat, to stop the departures. And now she finds herself with a huge increase in landings and besieged by her allies, who reproach her for a too soft approach. Those around her say that one of her greatest fears is that the opposition will not try to benefit from the failure in the fight against immigration, but rather her ally in the Government.

In the League, experts in converting the fight against immigration into electoral revenue and with the European elections next June on the horizon have already begun to shake up the national political board. Salvini has been throwing pills at his ally for some time, alternating with praise, although he is less direct than his party colleagues, but in the Lampedusa crisis he has seen the perfect opportunity to call into question the prime minister’s immigration management. “I do not exclude any intervention, not even the use of the military navy. We must go beyond diplomatic channels,” said Salvini, which has aroused the misgivings of the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, co-founder of Brothers of Italy and one of the members of the Government closest to Meloni.

Although the leader of the League defends the work of the Government, he insists on the need to change methods. His second in the party, Andrea Crippa, has gone further and directly criticized Meloni’s management: “The prime minister’s line has not worked,” he said.

The leader of the opposition, Elly Schlein, leader of the Democratic Party, has criticized the competition between the two Italian far-rights over immigration. “In a race to see who is meaner between Meloni and Salvini, they are competing for votes on the skin of the most fragile,” she said.

Also in France, the far-right opposition, close to or allied with Meloni, is trying to take advantage of the crisis and demands firmness from the president, Emmanuel Macron. Macron spoke by phone this Saturday with the head of the Italian Government to convey his solidarity. The Frenchman was one of the most critical leaders of Meloni after she came to power in 2022, reports Marc Bassets.

The Elysee Palace reported that, in the conversation this Saturday, Macron and Meloni agreed to “treat this challenge with humanity and strengthen cooperation at European level.” Both, according to the statement, “evoked the joint action that could be developed in the central Mediterranean”, as well as “the prevention of departures [de migrantes] in the countries of origin and transit.” The French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, plans to travel to Italy in the coming days to meet with his counterpart.

On the Island, tension is escalating these days. On Saturday, the vice mayor of Lampedusa and Linosa, Attilio Lucia, from the League – the mayor is currently in New York –, together with some citizen associations, called for a protest against the management of Rome. Hundreds of citizens gathered at the port, where a large group of migrants waited for the boat to arrive that would take them to reception centers in Calabria. “It’s over, stop it!” the protesters chanted. “Lampedusa is ours, not the Government’s, nor the European Union’s,” they repeated. Meloni’s announcement about the new Migrant Identification and Expulsion Centers has not been well received in Lampedusa.

The ship ‘Geo Barents’, of the NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF), during the rescue of more than 330 migrants in Lampedusa, on Saturday.

Stefan Pejovic (EFE)

Solidarity with migrants

The protest broke out when news spread among islanders that a tent camp was going to be set up on a former military base to identify and hold migrants. “It would be like creating an open-air prison. We don’t want Lampedusa to become Alcatraz,” protests the vice mayor in conversation with this newspaper. The citizens of the island assure that they have always been supportive of those who arrive by sea and point out that, on this occasion, they have brought them food and water and have opened the doors of their homes to them. But they report that Lampedusa does not have the resources to manage such a high number of arrivals.

“For 30 years we have suffered from this phenomenon, we have shown the entire world how to welcome migrants, but today we say enough is enough, not because we do not want to welcome or because we are racist, but because we are not in a position to receive so many people, we do not have healthcare, we do not have adequate structures,” laments Lucia. And he adds: “Lampedusa is small and lives off tourism, fishing and agriculture, we cannot bear this weight anymore, the institutions have abandoned us, the parliamentarians come here just to show off and leave, we don’t need that, we need certainties.” ”.

The vice mayor assures that they have been asking Rome for months to send two boats to the coast of the island so that they can rescue the approaching migrants at sea and take them to other more prepared places “where they can be treated as they deserve.” “This situation is bad for them and bad for the inhabitants of Lampedusa. We say enough is enough with this system,” says the vice mayor.

There are no official figures, but between the new landings on Friday and Saturday and those who arrived days ago, there are still around 2,000 migrants on the island. Many wander the streets of the center in search of water and food. Dike Vitalis, who comes from Nigeria, says that the situation in the shelter is “very difficult” and explains: “The children cry because they have no food, there are babies and pregnant women, we cannot eat or drink, they only give us a small bottle of water a day, we cannot wash ourselves, we have been wearing the same clothes for days and some do not even have shoes.” A group of citizens approaches to offer them some “homemade morning” sweets.

Attilio Lucia denounces that this situation “could have been foreseen and resolved” a long time ago. The vice mayor welcomes the visit of the president of the European Commission. “This way she will realize how the inhabitants of this island live, she will see it with her own eyes. Nobody has noticed, they think they have it under control, but they don’t realize that it has gotten out of hand,” he says.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.