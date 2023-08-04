Lampedusa, 791 migrants landed in the night

Night of landings in Lampedusa where, after the rescue of 20 small boats, 791 migrants landed, including women and minors. The patrol boats of the Coast Guard and the Guardia di Finanza, but also the boats of Open Arms, which transhipped 70 North Africans, and of the NGO Astral which rescued three groups of 41, 51 and 42 migrants, leaving the boats used for travel adrift.

According to the migrants, originally from Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Guinea, Mali, Tunisia and Senegal, 17 crossings departed from Sfax, the others from Sidi Man Sour, Monastir and Sidi Ahmed, in Tunisia. Yesterday, in 24 hours, there were 38 landings on the island with a total of 1,377 people.

Migrants: 150 rescued during the night by NGOs and the Coast Guard

The sailing ship Nadir of the NGO Resqship it provided assistance during the night to about 150 migrants in difficulty in the Mediterranean. The people were distributed in four boats. A few hours later an Italian Coast Guard patrol boat arrived in the area, taking 60 of them on board; the remaining 90 were on board the NGO ship, which took them to Lampedusa.

Migrants: pregnant loses baby after landing in Lampedusa

A young Nigerian, ninth month pregnant, she lost the baby immediately after the landing, which took place yesterday evening, at the Favarolo pier in Lampedusa. The woman was urgently transferred, with the 118 helicopter rescue, to the hospital in Agrigento. The young woman was part of a group of 39 Ivorians, Nigerians and Burkinabe rescued by the Guardia di Finanza, who told of two victims during the crossing from Sfax to Tunisia. Migrants, including parents who arrived in Lampedusa, said a one-and-a-half-year-old Nigerian boy died last Monday, while on Wednesday a 20-year-old Ivorian who was traveling with his sister lost his life. Both bodies were left at sea.

