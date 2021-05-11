ofFabian Mueller shut down

At the weekend, more than 2000 refugees made the crossing to Italy and reached the island of Lampedusa. Horst Seehofer warns of increasing migration numbers.

Update from May 11, 3:20 p.m .: Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is satisfied with the results of German migration and refugee policy, but expects new problems. “It is becoming apparent, however, that the number of migrants is increasing again significantly, especially on the Balkan route,” said the CSU * politician German press agency.

“I’ll talk to my group about that. We have to do something so that we don’t get back into questionable proportions, ”said Seehofer, who wants to withdraw from active politics after the formation of the next federal government. “I am convinced that the issue of migration will still be topical when I hand over my office,” he added.

There was always broad acceptance for the influx of refugees in the population when no more than 200,000 were admitted per year. “When there were significantly more, social and political problems arose.” Parties like the Republicans took advantage of this – “the AfD * also made this their topic in 2015”.

Seehofer spoke up from the corona quarantine. On Monday it became known that the German interior minister was infected with the corona virus *. The 71-year-old has so far not shown any symptoms, according to the official announcement. Seehofer received the first dose of the vaccine from Biontech on April 14th.

More than 2000 refugees reach Lampedusa: EU states have so far been reluctant to support

Update from May 11, 2:20 p.m .: Germany and the other EU countries have not yet offered Italy to accept migrants from the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa. So far, there have been no offers from EU countries for such relocations, said a spokesman for the EU Commission on Tuesday in Brussels. The day before, EU Interior Commissioner Ylva Johansson called on the EU countries to help Italy. For a few days now, significantly more boat migrants have been arriving on the small island of Lampedusa – more than 2000 within a short period of time.

The spokesman for the EU Commission referred to ongoing talks with Italy and other member states. EU agencies such as Frontex and Europol also provided assistance. Since 2018, 1,273 migrants have been resettled from Italy. According to the EU Commission, there were 1509 from Malta. A total of ten countries took part: Germany, France, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia and Spain.

First report from May 10th, 11.00 a.m .:

Lampedusa / Rome – Within a short period of time, over 2000 people seeking protection reached the small Italian Mediterranean island of Lampedusa on boats. The Ansa news agency announced on Monday. Several hundred people were rescued from small boats by patrolling ships on Monday night and brought ashore. Still others reached the coast of Lampedusa on their own. The number of people who were registered at 20 landings in one day is 2128 men, women and children. The island of Italy * lies between North Africa and Sicily.

In the past few weeks, private sea rescuers had also observed that a large number of migrants are again making the dangerous journey to Europe in rubber dinghies and small wooden ships, often from Libya and Tunisia.

More than 2000 refugees reach Lampedusa – Matteo Salvini with a warning

Since the beginning of the year, according to a count by the Ministry of the Interior in Rome by Friday (May 7), a total of more than 10,700 migrants came to Italy. A year ago there were over 4,100 at the same time. A particularly large number come from Tunisia, the Ivory Coast and Bangladesh. Right-wing parties, including the co-ruling Lega of former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, warned of “thousands of illegal immigrants” over the weekend.

Salvini announced on Sunday evening that he would look for solutions together with Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese. Lamorgese was already in contact with Prime Minister Mario Draghi over the weekend because of the increase in the number of boat migrants, according to Ansa. Rome tries to redistribute boat migrants quickly within the EU. (aka / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

The EU and Turkey reached an agreement in 2016 in view of the migration to Europe. In 2021, the situation of the refugees around Izmir is precarious, as Merkur.de learns.

List of rubric lists: © Fabian Sommer / dpa