Over the weekend, more than 2000 refugees made the dangerous crossing to Italy and reached the island of Lampedusa. Matteo Salvini sounds the alarm.

Lampedusa / Rome – Within a short period of time, over 2000 people seeking protection reached the small Italian Mediterranean island of Lampedusa on boats. The Ansa news agency announced on Monday. Several hundred people were rescued from small boats by patrolling ships on Monday night and brought ashore. Still others reached the coast of Lampedusa on their own. The number of people who were registered at 20 landings in one day is 2128 men, women and children. The island of Italy * lies between North Africa and Sicily.

In the past few weeks, private sea rescuers had also observed that a large number of migrants are again making the dangerous journey to Europe in rubber dinghies and small wooden ships, often from Libya and Tunisia.

More than 2000 refugees reach Lampedusa – Matteo Salvini with a warning

Since the beginning of the year, according to a count by the Ministry of the Interior in Rome by Friday (May 7), a total of more than 10,700 migrants came to Italy. A year ago there were over 4,100 at the same time. A particularly large number come from Tunisia, the Ivory Coast and Bangladesh. Right-wing parties, including the co-ruling Lega of former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, warned of “thousands of illegal immigrants” over the weekend.

Salvini announced on Sunday evening that he would look for solutions together with Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese. Lamorgese was already in contact with Prime Minister Mario Draghi over the weekend because of the increase in the number of boat migrants, according to Ansa. Rome tries to redistribute boat migrants quickly within the EU. (aka / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

